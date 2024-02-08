State BJP Readying Its Poll Manifesto for AP

Vijayawada: The AP unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing its election manifesto for Andhra Pradesh with a focus on the welfare of middle-class people and increasing employment opportunities for youth while ensuring comprehensive development of the state.

Addressing a meeting of the party manifesto committee here on Thursday, state BJP chief D. Purandeswari asked committee members to look for means to generate wealth and protect children, women, and Dalits.

She accused the ruling YSRC government of failing to act even when Dalits were being targeted.

Purandeswari called upon BJP SC Morcha leaders to play a crucial role in this regard. She asked them to conduct Dalitha Rachabanda in 8,000 panchayats of the state and explain to people how Dalits in AP are being subject to injustices.

The AP BJP chief told SC Morcha leaders to inform people about the series of services initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the welfare of Dalits.

BJP SC Morcha state president Gudise Devanand announced that they will start organising Dalitha Rachabanda from February 2 onwards. They will expose how the YSR Congress government is doing injustice to nearly one crore Dalits in Andhra Pradesh.

The state BJP manifesto committee will meet again on February 20.