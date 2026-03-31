Stampede at Temple in Bihar’s Nalanda Kills 8

At least eight women were killed and several others injured at Sheetla Temple in Bihar’s Nalanda district on Tuesday. Several of the injured individuals are described as critical. Just as on every Tuesday, a fair was being held at the Maghda temple today. The stampede occurred due to the excessive overcrowding at the site, according to authorities.

The temple falls under the jurisdiction of Deepnagar police station areaOfficials from the Laheri and Deepnagar police stations, along with the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Bihar Sharif, rushed to the scene to assess the situation. In view of the gravity of the situation, shops set up at the fair in the surrounding area have been ordered to close down.

The Bihar government has directed the Chief Secretary to conduct an investigation into the incident.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed his condolences on X, calling the stampede “extremely heartbreaking.” He said the government is providing all possible assistance and relief to the affected families and has made arrangements for the proper treatment of the injured.





नालंदा स्थित माता शीतला मंदिर में भगदड़ की दुखद घटना अत्यंत ही पीड़ादायक है। इस हादसे में जान गंवाने वाले और घायल हुए सभी श्रद्धालुओं के परिवारजनों के प्रति अपनी संवेदनाएँ प्रकट करता हूँ।



सरकार द्वारा पीड़ित परिवारों को हर संभव सहायता और राहत प्रदान की जा रही है। घायलों के… — Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) March 31, 2026





"The tragic stampede incident at the Mata Sheetla Temple in Nalanda is extremely heartbreaking. I express my condolences to the families of all the devotees who lost their lives and were injured in this accident," Choudhary said in a post on X.

“The government is providing every possible assistance and relief to the affected families. Arrangements have been made for the proper treatment of the injured. May God grant peace to the departed souls and provide strength to the grieving families during this hour of sorrow. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured,” he added.