Stalin, Mamata Reaffirm Commitment to Constitutional Values

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished people on Constitution Day on Wednesday and reaffirmed their commitment to protecting the constitutional values enshrined in the document.

Stalin reiterated his stand on upholding federalism and safeguarding the “rights of every state.”

“India belongs to all its people, not to one culture or one ideology… We will do everything required to uphold true federalism as enshrined in our Constitution and protect the rights of every State,” he wrote on X. His remarks come amid Tamil Nadu’s demand for pending funds and approvals for metro and infrastructure projects, alleging unfair treatment of opposition-ruled states.

He added that the real tribute to the Constitution is to defend the Republic from those who fear its promise of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to the Constitution’s framers, highlighting how the document “weaves together the immense diversity” of India into a federal whole.

“At a time when democracy is at stake, secularism endangered, and federalism bulldozed, we must safeguard the values our Constitution provides,” she said.

The Constitution of India was adopted on November 26, 1949, and came into effect on January 26, 1950. It remains the longest written constitution in the world, defining the separation of powers and governance structure, and ensuring justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity for all citizens.