Stage Set for Launch of Odisha Govt’s Subhadra Yojana by PM Modi on Tuesday

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the much-hyped ‘Subhadra Yojana,’ an ambitious women empowerment initiative of the Odisha government, during his visit to Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.



As part of his itinerary, the PM will also inaugurate 26 lakh PM Awas Yojana houses in Gadakana, a slum area in the city.

According to the official schedule, PM Modi will arrive at Bhubaneswar airport at 10.50 am and head directly to Gadakana in the city where he is expected to arrive by 11.10 am. During his 35-minute visit, the Prime Minister will interact with beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojana, a scheme aimed at providing affordable housing to the urban poor. He will then proceed to Janata Maidan, where he will formally launch the Subhadra Yojana at 11.55 am.

The Odisha government has allocated a significant Rs 20,000 crore in its 2024-25 annual budget to fund the Subhadra Yojana. Under this scheme, women with an annual income of less than Rs 1,800 will receive financial assistance to improve their economic standing. The program is designed to release funds in two installments each year—on Raksha Bandhan and International Women’s Day, March 8.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida stated that nearly one crore women will benefit from the Subhadra Yojana.

“This is a landmark scheme that aims to uplift women from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, ensuring financial stability and empowerment,” Parida said.

As part of the programme, over 50 lakh women are set to receive the first installment of Rs 5,000 on Tuesday. An additional Rs 45,000 will be disbursed over the next five years in nine equal installments.

Till Monday evening, 65 lakh women have registered their names to avail Subhadra Yojana assistance.

Preparations for the Prime Minister’s visit are in their final stages. Security has been heightened across the city, with special attention to the routes from the airport to Gadakana and Janata Maidan, both of which have been declared no-flying zones.

A robust security arrangement has been put in place, with 11 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), 22 Additional DCPs, 66 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), 100 Inspectors-in-Charge (IICs), and 300 senior police officers on duty. Additionally, 81 platoons of police force, 500 home guards, and three units of the Special Task Force (STF) and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) will be deployed to ensure safety.

Final touches are being applied to the homes of PM Awas Yojana beneficiaries in Gadakana, as well as to the Bhagabata Tungi, a community space that will serve as the backdrop for the Prime Minister's interaction with local residents.

The launch of the Subhadra Yojana is expected to have a significant socio-economic impact, empowering women across Odisha and complementing existing welfare initiatives in the state.