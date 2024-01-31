Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday distributed appointment letters to 6,956 staff nurses at an event in LB Stadium, which witnessed a huge crowd as overjoyed aspirants and their families flocked to the venue to realise their dream of getting a government job.

Many new recruits were unable to contain their tears as they received their job orders, with one recruit saying: “Revanth has healed the long-pending sorrows of nurses by absorbing them into government roles.”

All recruits were in full praise of the Congress government for casting away the uncertainty surrounding their jobs, as most of them worked on a contract basis with government hospitals. Nursing officers also took to social media to share their joy and gratitude to the new government.

The event also marked only the second instance of the government filling nursing officer posts since the formation of the Telangana state, with 2,418 vacancies filled in 2021 by the TSPSC.

On Wednesday, LB Stadium was packed to capacity, with crowds hailing the Chief Minister and the Congress for clearing the long-pending files.

Jayasree Karlapudi, who has been serving in nursing positions since 2011, was overjoyed at her over-a-decade-long demand being fulfilled. “My whole family is jubilant and are all praise for the government. They are all in attendance at this event at LB Stadium. This is the biggest festival in our lives,” she said.

Digmarthi Rosy, who has been working with the Nizam Institute Medical Sciences for the past 15 years on a contract basis, said, “We have been working tirelessly in our service, especially during the Covid pandemic when we staked our lives to served the infected. We are happy that at least now, we got the reward for our hard work.”

Among other overjoyed recruits at the venue were Manohar and Santosh from Peddapally, Divya from Sangareddy, and Mella Santosh from Jagityala. “This move of government brought light into our lives. There was always a sense of dissatisfaction when it came to our job. Now we feel our work is recognised,” one of them said.

Dr Rajeswari Muppidi, president, Telangana state, Trained Nurses Association of India, said, “These appointments are welcome; this will encourage youngsters to opt for nursing as a career. Because the government appointments were stopped, career choices for the younger generations were curtailed so far.”