Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar dams need attention, says NDSA

DC Correspondent
29 Feb 2024 6:05 PM GMT
Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar dams need attention, says NDSA
A file photo of Nagarjunasagar Dam (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: The Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar dams need urgent attention, the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) has pointed out, indicating serious lapses in maintenance. The NDSA found that Srisailam dam’s plunge pool has suffered deep scours which if not attended to could potentially endanger its stability.

With respect to Nagarjunasagar, the NDSA found that painting and greasing of gates were hampered due to the dispute between AP and Telangana over the dam’s control. These works were of importance from the dam safety angle and have to be completed before the start of monsoon, it said.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
