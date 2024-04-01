Sridhar Babu Slams KCR for Shedding Crocodile Tears for Farmers

Karimnagar: When he was in power for 10 years, former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao never showed any concern for the welfare of farmers, but now with Lok Sabha elections round the corner, and in his desperate bid to win some MP seats and salvage BRS prestige, he is shedding crocodile tears for them, alleged IT minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu in Peddapalli district on Monday.

Speaking to media persons, he said that even though crops in some regions of the state have been damaged due to natural calamities, BRS and BJP leaders are trying to politicise the issue and are playing cheap politics in the name of farmers.

The Congress government is giving much preference to farmers and is going all out to help all those, who have suffered losses. Every Congress MLA is striving to come to their rescue by initiating steps to protect the crops of tail-end farmers by ensuring supply of water.

The Manthani region has not got even a single drop of water from the Kaleshwaram project, whose very existence is now in doubt, he said.

The BRS candidate for the ensuing elections Kadiam Kavya has made it clear that she withdrew from the race due to the murky goings on at the behest of the party leadership, including the Delhi liquor scam, he said.

There are no power cuts in the state but opposition leaders are spreading lies even though people are ignoring such canards.

After the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress government will present a full-fledged budget in which they will allocate funds for the implementation of all its six guarantees. The government will also complete construction of Pattipaka reservoir within the next five years, Sridhar Babu said.

Speaking about the phone tapping issue, he said that it was a very big crime. Nobody will be spared and whoever is involved in the case will face stringent punishment.