Sreenivas Reddy is appointed Telangana Media Academy chairman

Hyderabad: The government on Sunday appointed veteran journalist K. Sreenivas Reddy as chairman of the Telangana Media Academy with Cabinet minister status for a period of two years.

Sreenivas Reddy served as general secretary of the AP Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) in undivided AP. He was secretary-general and president of Indian Journalists Union (IJU) for more than two decades.

Sreenivas Reddy was a member of the Press Council of India (PCI) for two terms and also with Central Press Accreditation Committee (CPAC) as a member representing the IJU.

He was the founding chairman of Press Academy of Andhra Pradesh, an institution which came into being to impart training to working journalists.