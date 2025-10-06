SpiceJet Announces New Flights Connecting Ayodhya With Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad

New Delhi: SpiceJet announced the launch of special daily non-stop Diwali flights connecting Ayodhya with Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad, starting October 8, 2025, an official press release said.

The new flights, commencing in a phased manner, will provide devotees and tourists seamless access to Ayodhya and the opportunity to visit the Shri Ram Temple during the auspicious festival of Diwali.

Flights from Mumbai are also under consideration to further enhance connectivity during the upcoming festive and winter season. With these additions, SpiceJet continues to strengthen its domestic network and reaffirm its commitment to making festive travel convenient, affordable, and accessible for all.

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet, said, "There could be no better occasion than Diwali to visit Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram. We are delighted to make travel to the holy city easier and more convenient for devotees and tourists alike. Our new daily flights from key metros will ensure smooth and affordable access to Ayodhya during Diwali, allowing passengers to celebrate the festival in its most divine setting."

Earlier on September 29, SpiceJet announced the launch of daily non-stop flights to Phuket, Thailand's largest and most popular island, from Delhi and Mumbai, marking its second destination in Thailand after Bangkok.

Flights from Delhi to Phuket are set to commence on October 31, 2025, while services from Mumbai will begin on November 6, 2025. The move strengthens SpiceJet's growing international network and offers Indian travellers more direct access to Thailand's renowned tourist destinations.

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer of SpiceJet, said, "We are excited to add Phuket, one of the world's most sought-after holiday destinations, to our growing international network. With non-stop flights from Delhi and Mumbai, SpiceJet is making it easier than ever for Indian travellers to enjoy Thailand's pristine beaches, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality. This expansion also reaffirms our commitment to offering more international choices and seamless connectivity at affordable fares."