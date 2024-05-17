Special trains from Vizag to clear for summer rush

Visakhapatnam: The Railways has launched special trains to clear the summer rush, a release said on Friday.

Train No. 06507 SMV Bengaluru–Kharagpur special train will leave SMV Bengaluru at 3.50 pm on Fridays from May 24 to June 14 which will reach Duvvada the next day at 12 noon and depart at 12.02 pm to reach Kharagpur in the early hours of the next day at 2.45 am (four trips).

In the return direction, the train will leave Kharagpur at 2 pm on Mondays from May 27 to June 17 which will reach Duvvada the next day early hours at 2.38 am and depart at 2.40 am and to reach SMV Bengaluru at 7.50 pm.

Similarly, Train No. 06585 SMV Bengaluru-Howrah Summer Special will leave SMV Bengaluru at 00.30 am on Fridays from May 31 to June 14 which will reach Duvvada at 7.25 pm and depart at 7.27 pm to reach Howrah at 10 am next day. (three trips)

In the return direction, the special train will leave Howrah at 1.05 pm on Saturdays from June 1 to June 15 which will reach Duvvada at 3.03 am the next day and depart at 3.05 am and reach SMV Bengaluru at 8.10 pm.

Train No. 06569 SMV Bengaluru-Guwahati special train will leave SMV Bengaluru on Sundays at 00.30 am from May 26 to June 9 which will reach Duvvada at 7.23 pm the next day and depart at 7.55 pm and reach Guwahati at 5.30 am on Friday. (Four trips)

In the return direction the train will leave Guwahati on Wednesdays at 6 am from May 29 to June 12 which will reach Duvvada the next day at 3.08 pm and depart at 3.10 pm to reach SMV Bengaluru at 10 am on Monday. (Four trips)



