Special train departs Guntur for Warangal to manage increased demand

Vijayawada: To address the rising passenger demand, the South Central Railway (SCR) has announced a single-journey special train from Guntur to Warangal. Scheduled for departure on Wednesday, February 21, the train aims to provide additional travel options during this busy period.

Train Information:

Train Number: 07016

Departure Station: Guntur

Departure Time: 12.30 PM

Arrival Station: Warangal

Key Stops: Vijayawada, Madhira, Motumari, Bonakalu, Chintakani, Khammam, Papatpalli, Dornakal, Mahbubabad, Kesamudram, Nekonda, Chintapalli

Passengers interested in utilising this special service are advised to book their tickets in advance, as seats may fill up quickly.