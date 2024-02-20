Special train departs Guntur for Warangal to manage increased demand
Vijayawada: To address the rising passenger demand, the South Central Railway (SCR) has announced a single-journey special train from Guntur to Warangal. Scheduled for departure on Wednesday, February 21, the train aims to provide additional travel options during this busy period.
Train Information:
Train Number: 07016
Departure Station: Guntur
Departure Time: 12.30 PM
Arrival Station: Warangal
Key Stops: Vijayawada, Madhira, Motumari, Bonakalu, Chintakani, Khammam, Papatpalli, Dornakal, Mahbubabad, Kesamudram, Nekonda, Chintapalli
Passengers interested in utilising this special service are advised to book their tickets in advance, as seats may fill up quickly.
