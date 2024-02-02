Special Officers to Run Gram Panchayats From Today
Hyderabad: With the five-year term of sarpanchs having ended on February 1, the state government has appointed special officers to gram panchayats in the state towards which they issued orders under the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act 2018.
The special officer or in-charge or a specially constituted committee will perform the functions of the gram panchayat from Friday and do so until elected members assume office.
