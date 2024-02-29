Special Drive till March 9 to Clear Pending Dharani Applications at Mandal Level

Hyderabad: The state government will undertake a special drive from March 1 to 9 at tahsildar (MRO) offices across the state to resolve around 2.5 lakh pending applications of the previous BRS government’s Dharani land portal.

The applications have been pending for the past three years, causing several hardships to agriculture landowners and farmers, since the previous BRS government brought in the Dharani portal in October 2020. Wrong entries were made into the portal with regard to names, survey numbers, extent of land, etc., but there was no provision to rectify errors at the MRO and RDO levels in districts.

The BRS government gave power to only collectors of respective districts to rectify the errors, and people were asked to submit applications for corrections through Mee Seva centres.

With collectors occupied with their other duties, most officials forwarded applications received to the CCLA office in Hyderabad, forcing applicants to run from pillar to post, from far reaches of the state to Hyderabad. They incurred additional expenditure towards application fees in the Mee Seva centre and travel expenses to visit collectors and the CCLA office.

After the Congress government took charge on December 7, 2023, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy reviewed the issue with revenue officials multiple times and decided to undertake a special drive at the MRO office level in all mandals to clear pending Dharani applications.

Applications for issuance of pattadar passbooks, grievances relating to prohibited properties, applications for NALA (non-agriculture land conversion) without passbook, grievances relating to acquired lands, NRI portal, pattadar passbooks for institutions, applications for mutation, incorrect Aadhaar details, incorrect names, photo mismatch, incorrect gender and survey numbers, incorrect caste and missing survey numbers will be resolved in the special drive.

Issues of passbook data correction, such as transfer of land from notional khata (all types) to patta, change of name, missing survey numbers, subdivision numbers, land type correction (land nature, classification, enjoyment and manner in which land is acquired corrections), land extent correction, change of land usage from NALA to agriculture land (for survey numbers transacted before Dharani) and part land sold out in square yards before Dharani will also be resolved.

The state government fixed timelines for MROs (seven days), RDOs (three days), additional collectors, revenue (three days), and collectors (seven days) to dispose of Dharani applications.