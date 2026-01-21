Spanish President to Visit India Soon, Says Its Foreign Minister Albares

New Delhi: Spain's President Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon is set to embark on a visit to India soon, the country's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Wednesday. He also expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be able to visit Spain.

Delivering his opening remarks during his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the national capital, Albares said Spain is keen to join the Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative and work bilaterally through the European Union.

“President Sanchez will be very soon here in India for an official visit, and I hope that Prime Minister Modi will be able to visit Spain as well. We are going to continue working bilaterally through the European Union and also in the multilateral sphere, and we will be very happy to join the Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative. I have brought the letter to you to mark that moment,” he said.

Albares also expressed Spain’s wish to upgrade bilateral ties to a strategic partnership. “We will also express our wish of upgrading our relationship to a strategic association, which is the highest level of relationship that we have with friends, as is the case with India,” he added.

He thanked Jaishankar for expressing solidarity with the victims of the recent train accident in Barcelona that killed over 40 people. “Thank you very much for your message of solidarity to the Spanish people in this very painful moment,” he said.

Albares said the logo for the dual year of culture, tourism, and artificial intelligence represents the shared vision of India and Spain. “It fully represents our shared vision for this year and for the future of our relationship, which has been increasing in the last few years,” he noted.

He added that both countries are working on a packed program of events to mark the dual year. “I really look forward to having it presented in Spain as well. I’m also very glad that it involved the participation of the public through the crowdsourcing method,” he said.

Highlighting global uncertainties, Albares said it is important for Spain to strengthen ties with a reliable partner like India. “India believes in international law, upholds the principles of the United Nations Charter, and believes in multilateralism,” he said.

He said finalising the EU-India Free Trade Agreement would be a positive sign. “Spain and India are two of the fastest-growing economies in the world, and our enterprises are benefiting from that,” he said, adding that discussions would continue on increasing trade and business presence in both countries.

Albares cited the Airbus-Tata partnership as a model of cooperation both nations aim to foster. He expressed hope that the pace of high-level visits would continue and thanked Jaishankar for being a special invitee at Spain’s Ambassador’s Conference last year.

He concluded by saying he looked forward to further engagements during his visit and thanked India again for its solidarity with Spain during a difficult time.

Albares arrived earlier on Wednesday. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, he will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday said the European Union is close to finalising a Free Trade Agreement with India, describing it as “the mother of all deals,” while addressing the World Economic Forum in Davos.