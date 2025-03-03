SP Leader Claims India Was Called Sone Ki Chidiya During Aurangzeb’s Regime

Mumbai:While the movie ‘Chhava,’ which portrays the bravery of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj against the torture of Aurangzeb, is making waves across the country, Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi has stoked a controversy by saying the history shown about the Mughal Emperor is wrong and he was not a ‘cruel ruler’. Claiming that India was a flourishing economy during the Mugal emperor’s regime, Azmi also said that the battle between Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Aurangzeb was not religious but rather for power.

“I don’t consider Aurangzeb a cruel ruler. During that era, power struggles were about politics, not about Hindus versus Muslims. Aurangzeb’s army had many Hindus, and similarly, Chhatrapati Shivaji's army had several Muslims,” Azmi said while speaking during a media interaction on the first day of the budget session of Maharashtra Legislature.

Azmi, who represents the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha, stated that the depiction of history in the movie Chhava is not entirely accurate. “A wrong history is being shown (in the movie Chhava). Aurangzeb built several temples,” he added.

When asked whether his actions towards Chhatrapati Sambhaji were cruel, Azmi stated that it was a power struggle, not a religious conflict. “During Aurangzeb’s time, India’s borders extended to Afghanistan and Burma. Our GDP at that time was 24 per cent (of the world GDP). India was called ‘Sone ki Chidiya’. Should I call all these things wrong?” Azmi said.

Calling his comments ‘wrong and unacceptable,” Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Aurangzeb was responsible for the brutal 40-day torture of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and honoring such a historical figure was a grave insult to Maharashtra's legacy.

“Calling Aurangzeb good is the biggest sin, and hence, Azmi should apologise immediately. Our CM has taken this matter seriously. Azmi should be charged with treason,” he added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also demanded action against Azmi. “We will keep a watch on what action our chief minister will be taking against him,” he said.

‘Chhaava’ is a period drama that portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, shows Sambhaji’s life, coronation, and struggle against Aurangzeb, who was the emperor of the Mughal Empire from 1658 to 1707.