Sound & Light Show Brings Alive OU History at Arts College

Hyderabad: Union minister for culture G. Kishan Reddy on Monday inaugurated a sound and light show at Arts College in Osmania University campus. With this, the college has become the second venue to have such a show after the one in Golconda fort, which was inaugurated by Kishan Reddy last Wednesday.

“Arts College boasts of a rich history, heritage and culture. The show brings to life these aspects. It feels special as Osmania University was at the heart of the movement for Telangana,” the minister said. “This show is part of celebrating and protecting our heritage.”

He said that in the last two years, as the culture minister, he had succeeded in getting the Unesco world heritage tag for the Ramappa temple.

“By next February, the Thousand Pillar temple would be rebuilt. On the anvil is a laser light show at Sanjeevaiah Park. Works are underway for the country’s first Epigraphy museum, which is coming up within the Salar Jung Museum complex,” he said.

Responding to a request from university Vice Chancellor Prof. D. Ravinder for grant for funds for controlling seepage of rainwater in the Arts College building and for repairs, Kishan Reddy assured that the Centre will cooperate in any which way possible to preserve the historic structure.

Earlier, welcoming the gathering Prof. Ravinder said that Arts College, known for its educational activities, has now become a happening place culturally.

The voice over for the show has been provided by actor Sai Kumar, known for lending his voice to different actors in many hit movies.