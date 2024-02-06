Son in Place of Father As Avanigadda YSRC Incharge

Vijayawada: Another change has occurred over naming of the incharge of Avanigadda assembly segment on Monday. Simhadri Ram Charan was chosen as incharge in place of his father Dr. Simhadri Chandrasekhar Rao Recently, in YSRC’s fifth list, the YSRC high command announced Dr Chandrasekhar Rao as Avanigadda assembly segment incharge. But things changed after a meeting of Dr Chandrasekhar with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Avanigadda YSRC coordinator Dr. Simhadri Chandrasekhar Rao, along with his son Ram Charan, called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp office here on Monday.

After holding discussions with the Chief Minister, he told the media that he is grateful to him and said due to his old age, the coordinator responsibility has been entrusted to his son Ram Charan.

Henceforth, Ram Charan will discharge his responsibility as the YSRC coordinator and visit the people at their doorstep explaining about the welfare benefits they have received from the implementation of Navaratnalu and work for the victory of the party in the Avanigadda constituency, he said.

Ram Charan has inherited the legacy of his grandfather Simhadri Satyanarayana and is ready to serve the people, Chandrasekhar Rao said, urging the people to extend their support to his son and bless him.