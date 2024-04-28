Solar Power Consumers To Become Producers Under CESS

Karimnagar: Efforts are being made to stabilise the Cooperative Electric Supply Society (CESS) by transforming it into 100 per cent solar in collaboration with the Indo-German Cooperation here in Rajanna Sircilla district.

Towards this, former MLA and former advisor of the state government Ch. Ramesh Babu held a series of talks with the representatives of Indo-German cooperation Dr Dieter Kuenstling, Dr. Martin Schneider and Dr Raghu Chaliganti in Berlin, Germany.

The main objective of the initiative is to transform all the 2.98 lakh consumers of the society into producers of solar power. This will not only enable CESS to become a solar hub but also will contribute towards its economic stabilization as well as improve the income of the consumers, apart from protecting the environment through clean energy consumption.

The working group of the Indo-German cooperation decided to complete a detailed report of the project by June and then visit Rajanna Sircilla district in the month of August to its deliberations with CESS and the state government along with private stakeholders.

Ramesh Babu said that the preliminary talks in this direction have already been held with the concerned Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao last month on 27 March. This initiative will bring a second revolutionary change in the history of the CESS right after the time of its formation in 1969 during which it supplied electricity to all the villages present under its limits, he added.