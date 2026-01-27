 Top
Snowfall Forces Cancellation of Flights at Srinagar Airport

27 Jan 2026 10:04 AM IST

As many as 16 flights -- eight inbound and eight outbound -- have been cancelled so far

An Air India Express aircraft, seen at the Srinagar airport (PTI)

Srinagar: Several flights to and from Srinagar International Airport were cancelled on Tuesday due to snowfall in Kashmir, officials said."In view of adverse weather conditions and continuing snowfall at Srinagar Airport, airlines have cancelled certain flights for today," an official of the Airport Authority of India said.

"Passengers have been advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest updates and alternate arrangements," the official said.
The cancellation of flights has left hundreds of tourists, who were scheduled to return after spending the weekend and Republic Day holiday in the Valley, stranded in Kashmir.


Srinagar airport snowfall flights cancellation Srinagar news 
Rest of India Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar 
