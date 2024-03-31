Sloth Bear Passes Away at Vizag Zoo

Visakhapatnam: A male sloth bear at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), the third largest zoo in the country, has passed away on Saturday. Located within the Kambalakonda Reserve Forest in Visakhapatnam, IGZP announced the news from its Animal Rescue Centre (ARC). This bear, rescued from Vajrapu Kothuru in Srikakulam district back in 2019, had been under the attentive care of the IGZP team for several years. The postmortem report cited senility as the cause of death. While sloth bears typically live around 25 years in the wild, this individual surpassed that, living for over 30 years. Dr. Nandani Salaria, the Curator at IGZP, expressed, “The zoo staff provided the best care and treatment to the bear during its time at the ARC, ensuring its well-being from 2019 to March 30, 2024.”