Six Military Persons go Missing in Sikkim Landslide

Six Indian military personnel, including a couple and their child, have been found missing after the massive landslide struck military camp at Chaten in Lachen of Sikkim in the evening of on June 1.Earlier three Army personnel lost their lives in the landslide following heavy rain.Sources said that the six missing persons are Lieutenant Colonel Pritpal Singh Sandhu of the Army, his wife Squadron Leader Aarti Sandhu (Retd) of the Indian Air Force and their daughter Amayra Sandhu and Subedar Dharamveer, Naik Sunilal Muchahary and Sepoy Sainudheen PK of the Army.On Wednesday, Brigadier HS Lidder, a Brigade Commander who has been supervising the search and rescue operations at the affected site, said, “Nothing was anticipated…There were around 50-70 personnel residing here. Unfortunately, nature got the better nine of our personnel. In the last three days we have mobilised all our resources. We were able to recover three mortal remains. Six personnel of ours continue to be missing.”According to Army sources, search operations are continuing with urgency to locate the six individuals still missing after the landslide.The Army has also deployed specialised teams and engineering equipment while the Indian Air Force has pressed it's Mi-17V5 choppers for the rescue operations.But the ongoing efforts have been significantly hampered by extremely bad weather, unstable ground, and the challenging high-altitude terrain, an Army officer pointed out.Lachen village, the main hub for tourism in the state, has been completely cut off. The Army has established foot connectivity to the village and reached out to 113 stranded tourists who will be evacuated soon.On June 3, 30 tourists, including some foreign nationals, were successfully airlifted by military helicopters.