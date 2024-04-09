Top
Six IAS officers given new postings in AP

DC Correspondent
8 April 2024 6:41 PM GMT
Vijayawada: Six IAS officers have been given postings in new assignments by issuing an order by the Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy here on Monday.

Accordingly, G. Lakshmisha as chief executive officer of Dr YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust. P. Raja Babu as managing director of AP Skill Development Corporation. M. Gauthami as joint executive officer (health and education), TTD, Tirupati. B.R. Ambedkar as director of Mid Day Meals and Schools Sanitation. K. Venkata Ramana Reddy as vice chairman and managing director of Civil Supplies Corporation in full additional charge. N. Prabhakar Reddy as additional CCA cum secretary to CCLA in full additional charge.


