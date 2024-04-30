Visakhapatnam: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has expressed her optimism about the BJP securing over 370 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing students at a private university as part of the 'Vikasit Bharat' programme, she emphasised the crucial role of youth as ‘ambassadors of the nation’ and highlighted the allocation of funds in the central Budget for fostering innovations.

Additionally, she highlighted the export of defence sector products worth Rs 22,000 crore and India's leadership in artificial intelligence (AI) sector.

The Viksit Bharat Ambassador Campus Dialogue hosted at a private university on Monday convened over 1,200 students from diverse backgrounds, along with faculty members, entrepreneurs, and professionals from the city.

Nirmala Sitharaman urged youths’ active participation in the people-driven movement towards Viksit Bharat. She stressed the students' potential as catalysts for national transformation.

The event commenced with Lok Sabha poll candidate Bharat Mathukumilli giving the welcome address. A member of the core team of the programme introduced the initiative.

The minister highlighted India's significant strides towards Viksit Bharat in the past decade. Addressing the students, she inspired them to become Viksit Bharat ambassadors.

The ensuing interactive session sparked lively discussions and inquiries about India's economic progress, tax and banking reforms, education budget allocations, etc.

An interactive session facilitated a dialogue on enhancing the ease of doing business, promoting entrepreneurship, fostering international trade, and supporting small and medium enterprises, “fostering a shared commitment to realizing India's development vision by 2047.”