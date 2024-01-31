SIPB chaired by CM Jagan clears proposals for Rs 22,302 cr in investments

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) has cleared a string of investment proposals worth Rs 22,302 crore for establishing energy-related industries that are likely to provide 5300 jobs.

The SIPB meeting, presided over by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Tuesday, cleared a proposal from JSW Neo Energy Ltd to establish four solar power projects across the state. These would produce 3350mw of power with an investment of Rs 12,065crore.



JSW will establish 400mw, 1050mw, and 850mw solar power units at Chakrayapet in YSR District, at Mudigubba in Sri Satya Sai District, at Rapthadu (and Kanaganapalli) and at D Hirehal (and Bommnaal) in Anantapuram district respectively.



The chief minister said these units would provide direct employment to 3300 people.



He explained that JSW would also establish 171.60mw wind power projects at Kunukuntla in Owk mandal of Nandyala district and at Jaladurgam in Peapully mandal of Kurnool district with an investment of Rs 1287crore and employment potential for 200 persons.



Jagan Reddy said Aqua Green Engineering Management Pvt Ltd would establish a 1000mw solar power unit at Puligundlapally in Talupula mandal of Sri Satya Sai district with an investment of Rs 4000crore and employment potential for 1000 persons.



This apart, Ecoren Energy India Pvt Ltd would establish a 200mw wind power unit at Aspari in Kurnool district with an investment of `1350 crore and providing 200 jobs.



“Renew Vikram Shakti Pvt Ltd will establish 600mw wind power projects in Sri Satya Sai and Anantapuram districts with `3600 crore investment and having an employment potential for 600 persons.



Deputy chief minister B. Muthyala Naidu, finance minister Buggana Rajendranath, energy minister Ramachandra Reddy, IT and industries minister G Amarnath, chief secretary Jawahar Reddy, special chief secretaries K Vijayanand, Ajay Jain, Rajat Bhargava, SS Rawat, Praveen Kumar, industries secretary Yuva Raj, principal secretary K Sunita, transport secretary Pradyumna, industries commissioner Rajeswara Reddy, NREDCAP VC Ramana Reddy and other officials were present.



