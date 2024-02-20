Top
Home » Nation » Current Affairs

Siddham Participant Dies of Heart

Current Affairs
DC Correspondent
19 Feb 2024 8:20 PM GMT (Update:2024-02-19 20:37:33.0)
About a third of the heart attack patients had been skipping their statins at least 20 percent of the time, according to a study. (Representational Image)
x
A member of the ruling YSRC, Havildar Yesum Basha, suffered a fatal heart attack on Sunday night while returning from the Siddham meeting in Raptadu village, Anantapur district. (Representational Image: DC)

Kurnool: A member of the ruling YSRC, Havildar Yesum Basha, suffered a fatal heart attack on Sunday night while returning from the Siddham meeting in Raptadu village, Anantapur district.

The devoted party activist, hailing from Gutupalli village in Bethamcherla mandal, was in a bus with fellow villagers when the incident occurred. Despite immediate efforts, he succumbed to a severe heart attack during the journey near the outskirts of Gooty.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
heart attack anantapur Siddham meeting Raptadu 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kurnool 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X