Siddham Participant Dies of Heart

Kurnool: A member of the ruling YSRC, Havildar Yesum Basha, suffered a fatal heart attack on Sunday night while returning from the Siddham meeting in Raptadu village, Anantapur district.

The devoted party activist, hailing from Gutupalli village in Bethamcherla mandal, was in a bus with fellow villagers when the incident occurred. Despite immediate efforts, he succumbed to a severe heart attack during the journey near the outskirts of Gooty.