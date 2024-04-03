Shree Cement Begins New Plant in Guntur With Rs 2,500 Crore Investment

Hyderabad: Cement maker Shree Cement on Tuesday inaugurated its new integrated plant at Dachepalli village in Guntur. It has a production capacity of 3 MTPA and will take the total capacity to 56.4 MTPA.

Built with an investment of Rs 2,500 crore, the plant will be Shree Cement’s sixth integrated production facility in the country and second in the southern region after Karnataka. It will cater to the growing markets of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The new unit is expected to generate approximately 700 direct jobs and 1,300 indirect jobs.

"The Guntur plant uses advanced technology for manufacturing and controlling emissions, making high quality cement with efficient use of energy. The plant will drive economic growth in the area through employment opportunities and partnership with local communities,” said Neeraj Akhoury, managing director, Shree Cement.

The plant is designed to utilise 30% alternate fuel and raw materials (AFR) like municipal waste and biomass. It has the limestone crusher 40ft below the ground level within the mining pit. About 75% of the total power requirement is met through in-house waste heat recovery plant of 12 MW and solar power plant of 21.5 MW.