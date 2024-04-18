Shobha Yatra Turns Hyderabad Saffron

Hyderabad: The Srirama Shobha Yatra took to the streets on Wednesday, engaging thousands of devotees adorned in saffron and chanting "Jai Sri Ram" amid blaring songs and lights. The procession, marked by colossal statues of Lord Rama.

The procession began at Aakashpuri Hanuman temple and traversed through the heart of Mangalhat, Puranapool, Jumerat Bazar, Begum Bazar, Siddiamber Bazar, Gowliguda, and Koti, eventually coming to a halt at Ramkote’s Hanuman Vyayam Shala.

BJP MLA Raja Singh initiated the procession from the temple with loud music and singing, along with heated comments, sparking debates. Beginning at 3 pm, the procession went on until 11.30 pm.

Addressing his followers at Begum Bazaar Chatri, Raja Singh said, “Never in my lifetime I thought I'd see the temple of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, and never in my lifetime I thought I'd see Article 370 being revoked. It is the power of ‘bhagwa’ (saffron). Every time bhagwa is waved, the mightiest of the mountains crumble, the chests of the anti-national explode, and anti-Hindu powers scramble like rats.”

He further said “We were asking for three temples. “But these Ram-haters, these Krishna-haters and Shiva-haters did not give us that. But we still fought and got one temple. We have taken Ayodhya. Now, we will take Kashi, and we will take Mathura.”

“We are so happy that we got the Ayodhya temple. We still have to make India the Hindu Rashtra we dreamt of. We will make our country a powerful Hindu nation and show you what true happiness of a Hindu follower is,” he added

The vibrant procession was adorned with decorations and banners, along with Lord Rama’s pandals at every corner, evoking a sense of spiritual fervour. Devotees held saffron flags and took to the streets.

As the procession wound its way through the bustling streets, the chorus of "Jai Shri Ram'' echoed all around. From children to elders, devotees moved along the route, offering prayers to the idols kept at every corner.

Many also distributed water, buttermilk, energy juices, soft drinks, ice creams and meals to devotees. Neel Sharma, a devotee distributing water, said they do this every year and celebrate the festival. “It gives us a lot of joy and happiness to do this, and we will continue to do so”, he said.

The police took rigid security measures to keep the entire procession free of any religious riots or turmoils. Hyderabad police joint commissioner IPS Vikram Singh Mann spoke to Deccan Chronicle and said “We have officers at every step of the procession, and are on high alert for any disturbance. We will make sure everything goes peacefully.”

The procession diffused at the Hanuman Vyayam Shala at 11.30 pm, with a puja at the temple.