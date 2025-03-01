Shiv Sena (UBT) to Stake Claim on LoP Post in Maharashtra Assembly

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) has decided to stake claim on the post of the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative assembly during the budget session, which starts on Monday, even though the party does not have minimum required numbers. If the party’s demand is accepted by Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Aaditya Thackeray is likely to be the party’s choice for the post.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party suffered a humiliating defeat in the 20024 Assembly elections. Though Shiv Sena (UBT) is the largets opposition party, it managed to win only 20 assembly seats in the 288-member House. To claim the LoP post, the largest opposition party needs to have at least 29 MLAs (10 per cent of the total strength of the House).

However, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has argued that there is no rule which says that the House can function without LoP if no opposition party has the required minimum strength and the post has been given to opposition parties in the past even when they did not have enough numbers. It has also argued that it fought the election as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, which won 50 seats. Apart from Shiv Sena (UBT), other MVA partners Congress and NCP (SP) won 16 and 10 seats respectively. Samajwadi Party, which was also part of the MVA has two MLAs. Other constituents — Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) and CPI (M) — won one seat each.

In the meetings held by Uddhav Thackeray this week, party MLAs have insisted that they should stake claim on the LoP post. However, much depends on the Speaker’s decision. The MLAs have reportedly authorise Uddhav Thackeray to select the LoP. Aaditya Thackeray, who has already been elected as the Shiv Sena (UBT) legislature party leader, will be the front runner. Senior legislator Bhaskar Jadhav, who has been elected as Shiv Sena (UBT) group leader in the legislative assembly, could also be chosen for the LoP post.

Confirming that the Shiv Sena (UBT) will demand LoP post, Sanjay Raut said opposition parties were given the post in the past, even without meeting the 10 per cent seats criterion. “There is no law or provision in the Constitution which says that the House should function without the LoP,” he said.

Congress leaders have previously indicated that if Sena (UBT) claims the LoP post in the assembly, they may demand the same position in the legislative council. Currently, Ambadas Danve of Sena (UBT) holds the leader of opposition post in the council, but his tenure as an MLC ends in August 2024.

Taking a dig at the Shiv Sena (UBT), leader of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Sanjay Shirsat said, “Do they even realise that they do not have 10 per cent seats in the House? The Speaker will take the decision on this, it his prerogative. But it is the fact that no opposition party has required numbers to legally stake claim on the LoP post.”