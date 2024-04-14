Sharmila Ruining Congress, Says Kakinada City Congress In-Charge

Kakinada: Congress Kakinada city in-charge Kola Prasada Varma charged that APCC president Y.S. Sharmila and her coterie are plotting not to let the party grow even in 2024 elections.

In this context, he alleged that the list of candidates that the Congress Wording Committee (CWC) approved for the forthcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections has been changed. Tickets have been allotted to people who know nothing about the Congress.

The Kakinada party in-charge said CWC special invitee Gidugu Rudra Raju, party’s Kakinada Lok Sabha candidate M.M. Pallam Raju and Congress leader Mastan Vali are among the conspirators who want to destroy the Congress party in AP.

Prasada Varma said many Congress leaders spent crores in the past 10 years under adverse political conditions. Yet, they have not been given tickets to contest the forthcoming general elections in the state.

He cited the example of Prathipadu Congress ticket being given to Neerukonda Venkata Satyanarayana, while Satyanarayana’s wife is the ZPTC of YSRC from Prathipadu and his son is in Jana Sena.

The Kakinada party in-charge went on to allege that real Congress leaders have not been given tickets from Kakinada, Kakinada Rural, Prathipadu, Tuni, Rajamahendravaram, Amalapuram and other constituencies.

He underlined that the Kakinada Rural candidate met Sharmila in the morning and got the ticket by the evening.

“Such is the unfortunate situation within the AP Congress,” Prasada Varma lamented.