Sharing of River Water – Krishna Tribunal Tell AP To File Its Case by April 29

Hyderabad: The Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT-II) on Monday said it will not give Andhra Pradesh the extension it has sought to make its case and arguments over sharing of Krishna river water with Telangana state. But the tribunal gave time till April 29 to AP to file its side of the arguments.

At the tribunal’s hearing in New Delhi, the KWDT-II chairman Justice Brijesh Kumar, along with members, Justice S. Talapatra and Justice Ram Mohan Reddy, said Andhra Pradesh must submit its statement of case (SoC) by April 29. Following this, the two states will have two weeks to submit their counters and the KWDT-II will hear the two sides at its three-day session slated from May 15.

Telangana state followed the deadline set by KWDT-II and submitted its SoC on March 20, the last day to do so, but AP said it could not do so as the model code of conduct was in force. On Monday, it sought time till the end of June to make its submission. Telangana objected to this contention saying the same MCC was in force in the state too, and argued that MCC does not stop filing of pleadings in pending cases. After hearing both sides, the tribunal said it will not give AP the time it has sought.

The issue pertains to Section 3 of the KWDT-II terms of reference which pertains to sharing of the Krishna river water between Telangana and residuary AP. The erstwhile unified Andhra Pradesh was allotted 811 TMCft of water as its share.