Shah Planned President’s Rule in West Bengal If We Didn’t Allow SIR: Didi

Berhampore: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Thursday that union home minister Amit Shah had plans to push the state under the President's Rule if the special intensive revision (SIR) of the voters' list was not implemented.

The Trinamul Congress supremo alleged at a party rally in Berhampore in Murshidabad, “They made a selection of the time. If we would not have allowed the SIR, they would have enforced the President's Rule instead of allowing the election to happen here. This was the ploy of Amit Shah, Motua Bhai. We are not so foolish.”

This was the second time within a day she targeted the BJP heavyweight over the issue. Wondering about no SIR in poll-bound Assam, the CM then pointed out, “There are no Rohingyas here. They may be found in North Eastern states like Tripura.”

She added, “We are Bengali speaking people. That's why they tried to brand us as Bangladeshi and unleashed atrocities on Bengali speaking migrant workers of Murshidabad and Malda in BJP-ruled states. Luckily, I was born in Birbhum. If it would have been Murshidabad, I would have been branded as Bangladeshi also.”

Referring to Sonali Khatun’s push back to Bangladesh across the border, the CM argued, “We resisted it. She returned after our battle at the Supreme Court. If BJP thinks that they will win with the help of the SIR, reduce them to zero.” On the amended Waqf law, she once again clarified that some people have been misleading others by lying blatantly.

“We passed a resolution in the Assembly. While the Waqf portal exists, 82000 data have been entered by the Centre. New entries have started after the Supreme Court order. No Waqf properties will be encroached here.”