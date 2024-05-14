Kolkata: A day after the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, Union home minister Amit Shah asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had achieved “absolute majority” with 270 seats to come to power at the Centre for third consecutive time.

“Four phases of polls, totalling 380 seats, which included 18 in Bengal, were held. I can tell you clearly that Modiji has received absolute majority getting 270 seats out of the 380. What now lies ahead is the battle to surpass the target of 400 seats,” he said at campaign rallies at Bongaon in North 24 Parganas and Uluberia in Howrah of West Bengal.

Shah lambasted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for “lying” on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and tried to woo the Matuas, a community of Hindu migrants, to apply for citizenship under the Act.

Referring to Union minister Shantanu Thakur, a Matua community member who is seeking his re-election from Bongaon, Shah told the crowd, “If you give us 30 seats (in Bengal), Thakur will visit each and every door and ensure the CAA roll-out on behalf of the BJP. I assure the Matua community that Didi is lying when claiming that whoever would apply under the CAA would face problems.”

He added, “I guarantee that none of you will face any problem. All will get citizenship and can live in the country with honour. No power in the world can stop my migrant brothers of the Hindu, Buddhist, Jain communities from becoming citizens here. This is the promise of Narendra Modi. You don't need to be scared. File your applications and upload them. If there is any problem, go to Thakur. He will help you.”

Lashing out at the Trinamul Congress supremo, Shah alleged, “Didi gives citizenship to infiltrators illegally after allowing their entry for her vote bank politics but opposes the CAA for the Matuas. She said the CAA won't happen here. How can you stop it? Citizenship is a Union subject. Didi, your time is over. As soon as the BJP gets 30 seats, you term will also end and the BJP under the leadership of Modiji will form government here.”

Shah later targeted Congress scion Rahul Gandhi at Uluberia rally in a veiled jibe at his grandmother and former prime minister Indira Gandhi for his vow to repeal the CAA and remarked, “Rahul baba, forget yourself, even if your grandmother comes up, the CAA can't be repealed.”

Shah further slammed Banerjee for alleging that the BJP had manipulated EVMs. “Ms Banerjee now complains about EVM malfunctioning. Didi, these were the same EVMs when you became CM. You were happy then. Now when people have woken up and want to oust you, you are leveling allegations on EVM.”

Shah also said: “TMC came to power with the ‘Ma, Mati, Manush' slogan which has become ‘Mullah, Madrasa, Mafia’ now. Imams of masjids get salary but pandits of mandir get nothing. Tazia can be taken out in a procession but Durga and Kali Puja immersions can't happen here.”