Kolkata: Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday accused West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee of indulging in an “endless corruption” in the state and branded her government as "number one" in corruption in the country.

Mr Shah also took a dig at her party, Trinamul Congress (TMC), equating it with “Tushtikaran, Mafia and Corruption.” He levelled the charges in a blistering attack against Ms Banerjee during his Lok Sabha Election campaign in three parliamentary constituencies.

Mr Shah told a rally at Ranaghat in Nadia in support of local BJP MP and candidate Jagannath Sarkar, “Mamata Banerjee has orchestrated endless corruption here. Rs 50 crores were recovered from her minister's house.”

He claimed, “Has anyone here seen Rs 50 crores altogether ever? Who do ₹50 crores belong to, Mamata Didi? This money belongs to the poor youth of Ranaghat. Congress and Mamata Banerjee engineered scams of Rs 12 lakh crores. Whoever is involved in corruption, will not be spared.”

The BJP heavyweight added, “All of them will be put behind bars. Corruption ruled ration distribution, municipal recruitment, teachers' recruitment. There are also cow and cattle smuggling scams. Manata Banerjee, your government is number one in corruption in the entire country.”

Later speaking at another rally in Birbhum for BJP candidate Debtanu Bhattacharya, Mr Shah also claimed that BJP never sent CBI and ED to raid TMC leaders' houses. “Mamata Banerjee complains of CBI ED raids. But we didn't send CBI ED. The high court did,” he pointed out.

Referring to arrested TMC strongman of Birbhum Anubrata Mondal, the union home minister sarcastically remarked, “Do you know Anubrata Mondal? Don't feel scared, he has been in jail! He ran all types of illegal activities here.”

Mr Shah observed, “He is now breathing air in Tihar Jail in the cattle smuggling scam. Those who run syndicate, cut money nexus still have time for correction. All of them will be hung upside down after we come to power here.” He further wondered though Ms Banerjee was born in the same district, why people have to go outside to earn a living or set up their businesses.

The union home minister reiterated his salvo on the CM over her “silence” on the violence against women at Sandeshkhali, “opposition” to the CAA and “appeasement of the vote bank of infiltrators.” Ms Banerjee's MP nephew Abhishek Banerjee hit back at Mr Shah on the Sandeshkhali issue.

He said, “BJP & its ecosystem ran a vicious campaign against Bengal in the name of Sandeshkhali. But today, mothers and sisters are coming out and revealing that BJP forcibly made them sign a white paper to make false rape complaints. Sandeshkhali's insult is an insult to Bengal. For 2000 rupees, these people played with the modesty of women and maligned Bengal across the nation. People will teach these Bangla-Birodhi a lesson in this election.”