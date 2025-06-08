Shah: Centre Fully Committed to Raze Maoist Extremism

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday met senior security officers involved in two major anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh and declared that the Centre remains “fully committed” to eradicating left-wing extremism.At North Block, Shah reviewed recent successes with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka and other top officials. “I congratulated the officers on their historic achievements and will soon travel to Chhattisgarh to meet the brave jawans who turned these operations into victories,” the minister wrote later on X, adding that the Modi government is determined to “free India from the menace of Naxalism.”The briefing covered two back-to-back offensives like Operation Black Forest, a three-week joint push by the Chhattisgarh Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Kurragutta hills along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border that culminated in the killing of 31 hardcore Maoists and the destruction of an integrated rebel headquarters housing units such as PLGA Battalion 1, the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee and the Telangana State Committee. A separate sweep through Abujhmad’s dense forests from 18-21 May, led by District Reserve Guard (DRG) teams from four districts, which ended in a firefight near Boter village on 21 May. Security forces said 27 cadres, including CPI (Maoist) general secretary and politburo member Basavaraju alias Gaganna, were killed and a large cache of weapons seized.Officers honoured by Shah included Chhattisgarh DGP Arun Dev Gautam, ADGP (Anti-Naxal Operations) Vivekanand, IG (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P., and district SPs Prabhat Kumar (Narayanpur), Jitendra Yadav (Bijapur) and Shalabh Singh (Bastar).