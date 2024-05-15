Shabbir: BRS Will Be Wiped Out in 5 Months

Kamareddy: Government adviser Mohammad Ali Shabbir said that the BRS would be wiped out in five months and accused former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao of becoming an “RSS agent” who lacked the moral right to speak about secularism. Shabbir Ali alleged that Rao had mortgaged the BRS to the BJP to secure bail for his MLC daughter K. Kavitha, in the Delhi liquor scam. He told reporters that the BRS had fielded dummy candidates to appease the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls. "We told the people that BJP and BRS have a secret pact and it was proved in Parliament elections," he said. BRS leaders openly supported BJP in villages and also asked voters to cast their votes in favour of BJP MP candidate B.B. Patil, Shabbir Ali alleged.