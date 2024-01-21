Services of BRS govt-appointed retired staff to be terminated soon





Hyderabad: The government is all set to terminate the services of retired officials working in various departments. The government will also repatriate about 18,000 officials and staff on deputation, mostly in Hyderabad, to their parent departments.



The BRS government had reappointed retired staff in key positions besides allowing deputations from the districts to Hyderabad on a large scale, thereby denting promotion prospects of the existing staff.



Following the directions of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to identify retired staff and deputation staff, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari last week wrote to secretaries and HoDs of all departments to submit the details. It was learnt that nearly 1,200 retired staff and 8,000 staff on deputation were identified.



The Chief Minister will return from his foreign tour on Monday. A decision on the officials is expected to be taken anytime.



Official sources said that the maximum number of retired staff was detected in the municipal administration department, followed by the civil supplies and higher education.



It was also found that the government was on average paying a monthly salary of ₹ 1.5 lakh per official, which was imposing nearly ₹ 20 crore burden on the state exchequer. The government expects to minimise the salary burden by removing retired staff and rationalising the services of those on deputation.



Due to these deputations, departments of school and higher education, municipal administration, animal husbandry and agriculture were facing a staff crunch.



These employees are working in revenue, industries, IT, irrigation, panchayat raj, finance, planning, commercial taxes, tourism, stamps and registrations and civil supplies departments.









