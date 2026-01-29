Self-Confident India, a Ray of Hope for the World: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday highlighted India’s strong growth trajectory, describing the start of the current quarter as “very positive” and calling a self-confident India “a ray of hope for the world today.”

Addressing the media ahead of the Budget Session 2026, the Prime Minister said India has emerged as a centre of global attention. He noted that India and the European Union signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) at the beginning of the quarter, reflecting a bright future for Indian youth and promising directions for the country.





“This quarter has begun on a very positive note. A self-confident India has become a ray of hope for the world today. It has also become a centre of attraction,” PM Modi said, referring to the India-EU FTA as a sign of growing global confidence in India.

Emphasising the importance of the agreement, he described it as “Free Trade for Ambitious India, for Aspirational Youth, and for Aatmanirbhar India.” He expressed confidence that Indian manufacturers would use the opportunity to strengthen their capabilities, calling the deal a major step toward a confident, competitive, and productive India.

The Prime Minister said the upcoming Union Budget would reflect the government’s reform agenda. He reiterated that the government’s identity has been built on “reform, perform, and transform,” adding that the “Reform Express” has gained momentum due to positive contributions from Members of Parliament.

PM Modi also stressed that government decisions remain human-centric. He said India is moving away from long-pending problems toward long-term solutions while ensuring that technological adoption does not undermine human sensitivity and welfare.

Reflecting on the passage of one-fourth of the 21st century, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of the next 25 years in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047. He also lauded Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting the first budget of the second quarter of the century.

He noted that Sitharaman is the first woman finance minister to present the Union Budget for the ninth consecutive time, calling it a proud moment in India’s parliamentary history.