Seethakka Says No Political Angle to CM Attending PM Meets

Adilabad: Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka has said there is no political angle to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy participating in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official events in Adilabad on March 4.

Speaking to the media, Seethakka said, “We will respect the chair of the Prime Minister and protect the interests of the state vis-a-vis development works and getting funds from the central government.

She made it clear that both Congress and BJP are at two extremes, ideologically. The chief minister will participate only in official programmes like laying of foundation stones for various development works but not in the public meeting, she said.

Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju and TPCC general secretary Sathu Mallesh, collector Rahul Raj, SP Alam Gause, Congress leaders Ade Gajender and Kandi Srinivas Reddy were present.

BJP leader criticises CM

Meanwhile, BJP legislature party leader and Nirmal MLA Aleti Maheshwar Reddy criticised chief minister Revanth Reddy and termed him a pretender.

"On the one hand, Revanth Reddy criticises Prime Minister Modi in Kerala and on the other he met PM Modi and sought central funds for development of the state," he said.

Maheshwar Reddy said Revanth Reddy was having an internal understanding with the BRS and that was why he was not seeking a CBI probe into the huge Kaleshwaram funds misappropriation.