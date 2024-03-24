Top
Seethakka: Congress Not a Family Party

23 March 2024 7:19 PM GMT
Panchayat raj minister D. Anasuya Seethakka directed the officials concerned to take steps to provide drinking water facilities in the remote villages facing acute shortage of water in the two mandals.(Image source:DC file photo)
Adilabad: Panchayat raj minister Seethakka on Saturday said the Congress was not a family party and it works for and sacrifise for the people whereas the BRS and BJP work for their personal interests.

She alleged that BRS and BJP were resorting to cheap and crooked politics to split the votes to defeat the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking at party meetings in Khanapur and Nrimal for Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, the minister said she didn’t understand how BSP state president R.S. Praveen Kumar who joined the BRS was comparing the BRS 10-year rule to a golden era. She said the Congress was ready to welcome the leaders who were with the people into the party fold.

Local MLA Vedma Bojju, TPCC general secretary Sathu Mallesh, Nirmal DCC resident Sihari Rao, Boath in charge Ade Gajender and Atram Suguna who joined the Congress and aspiring for party ticket to contest from Khanapur were present.

