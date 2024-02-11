See Development Before Criticising Govt: Dharmana to TD

Visakhapatnam: Revenue minister Dharmana Prasada Rao slammed TD national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh asking them to see the development that had taken place in the state during the last 5 years before criticising the government.

Inaugurating a slew of development works at Sripuram village in Srikakulam constituency on Sunday, the minister said the father-son duo was showing concern about the state of affairs in Andhra Pradesh while residing in the neighbouring state.

“He resides in a neighbouring state and has business there. But he wants to become chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. Will he be able to serve the needs of the people,’’ the minister asked.

The minister also flayed Lokesh for alleging that atrocities were taking place in the state. Perhaps he did not observe that welfare schemes were being given to people without considering the political affiliations, he said.

“TD leaders looted the state in the name of Janma Bhoomi committees. When people applied for schemes, even collectors were directing them to meet the Janma Bhoomi committee members,’’ Prasada Rao said.

The father-son duo stayed away from the public. They are surviving with the support of their friendly media, he said.

Taking an indirect attack on Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, Prasada Rao said some actors keep visiting the state and comment on the volunteer system.

“How will an actor living in the neighbouring state know that the volunteers from the lifeline rendering selfless services to the old and challenged persons,’’ the minister asked.

Listing out the development activities that have taken place in Srikakulam during the YSRC government, Prasada Rao said a hospital with research centre was established in Palasa which was worth Rs 50 crore and Rs 500 crore was spent to supply potable water to the residents of Uddanam where maximum number of chronic kidney cases were reported. Similarly, Rs 4,000 crore worth Mulapeta Sea Port was nearing completion. In addition, the minister said a fish landing centre was being developed in Budagutlapalem with an estimated budget of Rs 350 crore.

The minister further said the YSRC government provided 2.5 lakhs jobs in Sachivalayams and filled 56,000 vacant posts in the health department.