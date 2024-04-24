Secunderabad: CM Revanth holds mega roadshow in support of Danam

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a spectacular roadshow in Secunderabad on Wednesday in support of Congress Secunderabad Lok Sabha candidate Danam Nagender.



Sea of supporters, especially women and youth, gathered in large numbers, to show their support for Congress, Chief Minister Revanth and Danam Nagender.



People from all walks of life joined the roadshow and cheered for Revanth and Danam as he waved and greeted them across the streets from Mahankali temple to Patny Centre.

After performing special puja in Mahankali temple, Revanth and Danam took part in the nomination rally.Khairatabad DCC (Hyderabad Central) president C Rohin Reddy, GHMC mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, former Secunderabad MP Anjan Kumar Yadav, Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Yadav, senior leaders Mohd Azharuddin, Feroz Khan and others took part in the rally.Addressing the gathering, Revanth urged voters of Secunderabad to elect Danam Nagender with a majority of over one lakh. He said that the Congress-led INDIA government would come to power at the Centre after Lok Sabha polls and if Danam is elected, he will become a minister in the new cabinet which will ensure all round development of Secunderabad.Revanth lashed at BJP and BRS for neglecting development of Hyderabad and Secunderabad despite in power for the last ten years.He alleged that BRS has colluded with BJP to defeat Congress in Secunderabad and appealed to voters not to vote for BRS as it will only help BJP to win by splitting votes.