Second LPG Tanker Nanda Devi Set to Arrive at Kandla Port Today
Chief officer of the Nanda Devi said that the 46,000 metric tonnes of LPG will help India amid a worldwide crisis caused by the conflict in West Asia
New Delhi: After the Indian LPG carrier Shivalik reached India, another LPG tanker, Nanda Devi, carrying about 46,000 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), is set to reach Kandla Port in Gujarat on Tuesday.
The chief officer of the Nanda Devi vessel said the initiative was taken by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the Shipping Corporation of India, with assistance from the Indian Navy and the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy to safely cross the Strait of Hormuz.
He added that the 46,000 metric tonnes of LPG will help India amid a worldwide crisis caused by the conflict in West Asia.
“I would like to thank everyone who was involved in this operation of crossing the Strait of Hormuz. The initiative was taken by the Indian Ministry, Shipping Corporation of India, with the help of the Indian Navy and the Iranian Navy. The vessel transited the Hormuz safely and is now en route to Kandla, Gujarat, carrying about 46,000 metric tonnes of LPG. This will help in the worldwide crisis of LPG. We will continue to serve LPG in the future as well,” he said.
This will be the second LPG carrier to arrive in India after successfully passing through the Strait of Hormuz. On Monday, the Indian LPG carrier Shivalik, carrying about 40,000 metric tonnes of LPG, reached Mundra Port in Gujarat.
Of this cargo, 20,000 metric tonnes will be unloaded at Mundra, while the remaining 26,000 metric tonnes is scheduled to be delivered to Mangalore.
Meanwhile, the Indian-flagged vessel Jag Laadki, which sailed from the United Arab Emirates carrying about 81,000 tonnes of Murban crude oil, is safely en route to India, according to officials.
The official also said that all Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf region are safe and that no incident has been reported in the last 24 hours.
At present, 22 Indian-flagged vessels remain in the Persian Gulf, carrying a total of 611 seafarers.