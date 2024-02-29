Sec 144 Clamped Around Inter Exam Centres

Hyderabad: In order to maintain public order, peace and prevent obstructions of any lawful assembly around intermediate examination centres, Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty has imposed 144 sections in certain police stations.

He said in a release here on Wednesday that assembly of five or more persons is barred within the 200-metre radius of centres. The order will remain in force from 6 am to 6 pm till March 19, the last of the examination, which began on Wednesday.

Only police and military personnel, home guards on duty, and flying squads will be allowed entry to the centres. Funeral processions will be allowed to pass through, Mohanty said.