SCR GM Arun Says Preliminary Survey to Be Completed by April

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) is working towards a high-speed 220 kmph (superfast) rail corridor between Visakhapatnam and Shamshabad via Vijayawada and another one on the Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada-Kurnool route.

Towards this, the preliminary engineering-cum-traffic survey will be completed by April, said SCR general manager Arun Kumar Jain, here on Friday.

At an interaction with the media on the allocations for SCR in the interim budget presented on Thursday, he released a pink book, which is a compendium of details of infrastructure works and demands for grants pertaining to the department.

The total budget allocation to SCR for infrastructure projects and safety works, falling fully or partly in Telangana is Rs 5,071 crore, which is up from Rs 4,418 crore in the 2023-24 budget. The current year’s allocation to the state is nearly 20 times the allocation made in 2014-15, which was Rs 258 crore, he said.

The MMTS phase II, which will be completed by March 31, has been allotted Rs 50 crore. The project was sanctioned in 2012-13 with a budget of `817 crore.

The sections completed till date include Malkajgiri-Bolarum double line 14 km electrification; Tellapur-Ramachandrapuram 6 km; Medchal-Bolarum doubling 14 km; Moula Ali-Ghatkesar Quadrupling 12.2 km and Falaknuma-Umdanagar doubling for 13.5 km. Currently, works are underway for the Sanathnagar-Moula Ali doubling with electrification. `10 crore has been allotted to the MMTS Phase II extension up to Yadadri.