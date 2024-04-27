Sciences Drive India’s Economic Growth, Says V.K. Saraswat

Hyderabad: “India’s GDP has increased by 30 per cent in the last 10 years. Sciences are the driving force in the development of society, and there is a responsibility to provide solutions to the challenges faced,” said former director-general of DRDO and NITI Aayog member Dr. Vijay Kumar Saraswat on Friday.

Speaking on the final day of Osmania University’s 107th foundation day celebrations at the university’s Tagore Auditorium, he said, “I am proud that I studied at Osmania University. We need to increase research done by industries and laboratories in collaboration with educational institutions, to overcome the challenges and comprehensive development of the country.”

In his address, Telangana’s principal secretary of education Burra Venkatesham commended Osmania University's contributions to the educational landscape of Telangana. “Academic institutes empower communities and drive social change through quality education and research. We as a society earn respect only through academic excellence, research and skills,” he said.

Emagia Corporation’s CEO Veena Gundavelli said, “Students can excel in the chosen field by nurturing one's natural interests.” She advised students to think and plan towards creating their own resources.

OU Vice Chancellor Prof. D. Ravinder emphasised the university's rich heritage and ongoing commitment to academic excellence and societal impact. Registrar Prof. P. Laxminaryana highlighted the pivotal role of Osmania University in shaping Telangana state's intellectual and cultural landscape.

Osmania University organised its three-day foundation day celebrations “Taksh” in the campus premises, with cultural programmes, alumni meets and open day celebrations across the campus colleges and departments.