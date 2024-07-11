Top
SC to hear pleas related to NEET-UG 2024 on July 18

PTI
11 July 2024 8:25 AM GMT
Students at the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi (PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said the pleas related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2024 would be heard on July 18.A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud noted that the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the prestigious test, have filed their affidavits in compliance with the apex court's July 8 order.

The bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, observed that lawyers appearing for some of the petitioners have not yet received the affidavits filed by the Centre and the NTA.
It posted the matter for hearing on July 18.

The top court is hearing a batch of pleas related to NEET-UG 2024, including those alleging irregularities and malpractices in the May 5 test and seeking a direction to conduct it afresh.
