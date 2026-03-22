SC Seeks Plan To Curb Overcrowding In Jails

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has directed all states and Union Territories to furnish updated details on prisons, including the sanctioned capacity of each jail and steps taken to address overcrowding, by May 18.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta also asked the states and UTs to provide details of women’s prisons and the facilities available there, including measures to ensure the education and welfare of children living with women inmates.

The court noted that senior advocate Gaurav Agrawal, assisting as amicus curiae in a suo motu case on inhuman prison conditions, had pointed out that the data submitted by states and UTs pertains to 2023.

Observing that updated and contemporaneous data is essential for effective adjudication, the court said such information is indispensable given the nature of the issues involved.

“Accordingly, we deem it appropriate to direct all the states and Union Territories to place on record updated and comprehensive statistics relating to all prisons within their jurisdictions,” the court said in its March 17 order.

The data must include jail-wise capacity, total number of inmates, extent of overcrowding, steps proposed to address it, details of women’s prisons, facilities for women inmates and accompanying children, including educational and medical support, sanctioned staff strength, vacancies and measures to fill them, along with other aspects of prison administration.

The court directed that the data should reflect the status as on March 1, 2026, including jail-wise occupancy levels.

States and UTs have been asked to file comprehensive affidavits, sworn by their respective home secretaries, by May 18.

The registry will forward the affidavits to the amicus curiae, who will compile a consolidated note based on the data submitted. The matter has been posted for hearing on May 26.