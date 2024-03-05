Top
SC Dismisses Money Laundering Case Against DK Shivakumar

5 March 2024
SC Dismisses Money Laundering Case Against DK Shivakumar
DK Shivakumar (PTI file image)

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a 2018 money laundering case against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. The court ruled that proceedings against Shivakumar under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) were not in accordance with the law and rules. A two-judge bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi dismissed the case.

The Karnataka deputy chief minister moved the Supreme Court against the Karnataka High Court verdict in 2019 refusing to quash the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons issued to him in the money laundering case.




( Source : PTI )
