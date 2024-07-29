SC Dismisses ED Plea Against Soren’s Bail

New Delhi: In a setback for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the agency's plea challenging a Jharkhand High Court order that granted bail to Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. The court ruled that the High Court's decision was based on a "very well-reasoned judgment."

The Supreme Court upheld the High Court's June 28 bail order, stating that the lower court had thoroughly reviewed the evidence, including statements recorded under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The apex court noted that these records contained no evidence implicating Soren.

Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan, who presided over the case, stated, "We are not inclined to interfere with the impugned order," emphasising that the observations made by the High Court were specific to the bail decision and should not influence the trial judge's proceedings.

The bench also highlighted that the High Court's judgment was well-reasoned and cautioned against further comments that could complicate the matter for the ED.

Soren, executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), had resigned as chief minister shortly before his arrest by the ED on January 31. After being granted bail, he resumed office on July 4.

The ED had opposed Soren's bail, alleging that he misused his position to unlawfully acquire 8.86 acres of land in Ranchi. Soren's counsel argued that he was falsely implicated by the Central agency.

Additional solicitor general S.V. Raju, representing the ED, claimed the agency had evidence linking Soren to the land dispute. He argued that the High Court had improperly dismissed statements recorded under Section 50 of the PMLA during the bail process.

Justice Viswanathan questioned the evidence presented by the ED, while Justice Gavai noted that valid reasons were given for disregarding certain evidence.

The ED had also alleged that Soren's media consultant, Abhishek Prasad, admitted to manipulating official records on Soren's instructions. Additionally, the agency claimed that Raj Kumar Pahan, the original landowner, had attempted to report his land's usurpation without success.

Soren was repeatedly summoned and questioned by the ED before his arrest.