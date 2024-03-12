Save Flight of Capital: KTR Appeals to X

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao alleged that there was a “flight of investments” and claimed that the efforts of the BRS regime to bring capital into the state were coming to naught.

In a post on X, Rama Rao claimed that the semiconductor manufacturer Kaynes Semicon was set to leave Telangana state for Gujarat, he said, “When there were reports earlier that the company is mulling shifting to Karnataka we convinced them to stay back. When they sought land in Kongarakalan beside Foxconn company we gave them land in just ten days,” Rama Rao said.

Retaining the industry in the state is vital to the progress of Telangana, Rama Rao said. “Hope the Congress government reaches out to them and makes sure they are staying in Telangana.”

Meanwhile, the BRS said that Rama Rao was down with fever for two days and was undergoing treatment at home.